News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Saturday March 21 Madison County/Huntsville coronavirus news conference
Saturday March 21 Madison County/Huntsville coronavirus news conference
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 1:09 PM
Updated: Mar 21, 2020 1:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
53°
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
53°
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
52°
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
55°
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 106
First cases of coronavirus reported in Lauderdale, Jackson, Cullman counties; Madison number rises
Third case of coronavirus confirmed on Redstone Arsenal in Madison County
Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 124
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Federal inmate housed at Morgan County Jail dies at Decatur Morgan Hospital
Boaz City Schools will close starting Monday, before mandatory coronavirus shutdown
Huntsville mother says she had to wait outside while her son had surgery due to coronavirus rules
Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 81
UPDATE: Sheriff's office says suspect in Courtland stand-off is dead
Community Events