Clear

Fire department to keep responding to all calls

The Moores Mill Fire Department is running low on supplies due to calls of illness, coronavirus

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:49 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events