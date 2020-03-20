News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Havoc Fans talk cancelled season
Huntsville Havoc had to stop their championship run because of coronavirus
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 7:06 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 7:06 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Overcast
62°
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
65°
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
63°
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
62°
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
63°
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 106
Gov. Ivey issues statewide orders closing beaches, restaurants, more
Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 81
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
First cases of coronavirus reported in Lauderdale, Jackson, Cullman counties; Madison number rises
UPDATE: Sheriff's office says suspect in Courtland stand-off is dead
UPDATE; Alabama now has 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus
Third case of coronavirus confirmed on Redstone Arsenal in Madison County
5 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County
Huntsville bar owner reacts to statewide health order
Community Events