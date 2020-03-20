News
Clear
BREAKING NEWS Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15
Full Story
New Alabama Business Restrictions
Under new restrictions, bars and restaurants are required to have only takeout or delivery service.
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 8:24 AM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 8:24 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Most Popular Stories
Gov. Ivey issues statewide orders closing beaches, restaurants, more
UPDATE; Alabama now has 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus
Alabama now has 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus
5 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
WATCH: A WAAY 31 Special Report: Coronavirus Concerns
UAH says interim athletic director tests positive for coronavirus
Alabama health department discusses statewide health orders
Coronavirus kills 4 family members and sickens others after a dinner in New Jersey
Publix to have ‘senior shopping hours’ due to coronavirus concerns
