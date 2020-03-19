News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: A WAAY 31 Special Report: Coronavirus Concerns
Full Story
Helping senior veterans during the coronavirus crisis
Helping senior veterans during the coronavirus crisis
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 8:23 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 8:23 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73°
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
75°
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
72°
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
72°
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
73°
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Gov. Ivey issues statewide orders closing beaches, restaurants, more
Alabama now has 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus
UPDATE; Alabama now has 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus
5 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Walmart reducing more hours, limiting product purchases due to coronavirus
Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 51
46 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Alabama
UAH says interim athletic director tests positive for coronavirus
WATCH: A WAAY 31 Special Report: Coronavirus Concerns
Community Events