Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Coronavirus impacting North Alabama dental offices

Coronavirus impacting North Alabama dental offices

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 5:55 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 5:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events