BREAKING NEWS 5 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama now has 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus Full Story
03/19/20 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 4:33 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 4:33 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
