Clear
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Ivey issues statewide orders closing beaches, restaurants, more Full Story

WATCH: Alabama health department holds news conference about statewide health orders

WATCH: Alabama health department holds news conference about statewide health orders

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 3:03 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events