Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

03/18/20 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:27 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:27 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events