Clear
BREAKING NEWS University of Alabama cancels in-person classes, spring commencement to fight coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 51 Full Story

Manna House Staying Open To Help Feed People

The Manna House is staying open during the coronavirus outbreak.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 6:59 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 6:59 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events