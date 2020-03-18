Clear
BREAKING NEWS Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 51 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WATCH: Huntsville Hospital CEO holds news conference about coronavirus

WATCH: Huntsville Hospital CEO holds news conference about coronavirus

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 3:47 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 3:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events