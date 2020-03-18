Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Commissions for Madison, Morgan Counties to vote on states of emergency

Commissions for Madison, Morgan Counties to vote on states of emergency

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 8:18 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events