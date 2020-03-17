News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Redstone Arsenal Employee with Coronavirus
Redstone Arsenal Employee at Fox Army Health Center Pharmacy has confirmed case of Coronavirus.
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 7:03 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 7:03 PM
Posted By: Dave Keller
Huntsville
Few Clouds
59°
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
59°
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
55°
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Decatur
Broken Clouds
57°
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
63°
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Coronavirus case confirmed in Madison County; State total reaches 36
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Redstone Arsenal: Civilian pharmacy employee tests positive for coronavirus
39 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Alabama
Alabama workers impacted by cornavirus can file for unemployment
City of Florence opts out of declaring a local state of emergency
Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama, bringing state total to 28
73 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee
With 4 possible coronavirus cases in Morgan County, hospital steps up protocols
Officials: Madison County coronavirus patient visited local emergency department
Community Events