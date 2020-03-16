Clear

Huntsville City Council calls emergency meeting about coronavirus response

Huntsville City Council calls emergency meeting about coronavirus response

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 2:22 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 2:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events