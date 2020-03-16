Clear
BREAKING NEWS Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama, bringing state total to 28 Full Story

Mayors of Huntsville, Madison update public on coronavirus response

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 1:09 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 1:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events