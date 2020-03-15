News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Possible vaccine for COVID-19 heading to clinical trial
Full Story
Carson's Evening Forecast 3/15
We stay dry tonight and for most of Monday before spotty showers return Monday night and Tuesday.
Posted: Mar 15, 2020 5:35 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2020 5:35 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Overcast
48°
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
49°
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
48°
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
54°
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
12 cases of coronavirus confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health
Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville: Employee has coronavirus
Huntsville, Madison mayors seek state of emergency declarations to fight coronavirus
Federal inmate housed at Morgan County Jail dies at Decatur Morgan Hospital
UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County
Redstone Arsenal taking precautions after coronavirus confirmation in Alabama
Church services canceled, altered in North Alabama by coronavirus
Doctor says Trump tests negative for coronavirus
Xfinity offers free WiFi during coronavirus time of concern
Madison County Schools, Limestone County Schools closing Monday, ahead of statewide mandated closure
Community Events