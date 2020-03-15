Clear
BREAKING NEWS Possible vaccine for COVID-19 heading to clinical trial Full Story

Carson's Evening Forecast 3/15

We stay dry tonight and for most of Monday before spotty showers return Monday night and Tuesday.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 5:35 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2020 5:35 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events