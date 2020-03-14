News
BREAKING NEWS Boaz City Schools will close starting Monday, before mandatory coronavirus shutdown
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Federal inmate housed at Morgan County Jail dies at Decatur Morgan Hospital
Full Story
ALABAMA SCHOOLS CLOSED FROM AT LEAST MARCH 19TH TO APRIL 3RD FOR CORONAVIRUS
We're hearing from local parents concerned about how the coronavirus is affecting classrooms.
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 6:39 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2020 6:39 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
