News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville: Employee has coronavirus
Full Story
Tornado Damage
Nashville Tornado Damage
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 1:45 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2020 1:45 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton
Huntsville
Overcast
62°
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
68°
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
64°
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Decatur
Broken Clouds
64°
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
61°
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County
5 cases of coronavirus now reported in Alabama, an increase of 3
2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama
Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville: Employee has coronavirus
All Alabama public schools closing for 2 ½ weeks due to coronavirus
Alabama's first coronavirus case confirmed in Montgomery County
3rd body found on Tennessee River in search for missing high school fishing team
Alabama’s first coronavirus patient a civilian Maxwell Air Force Base worker
Events cancelled, postponed in North Alabama due to coronavirus
26 coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee
Community Events