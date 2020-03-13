UNA Prepares For Coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS 5 cases of coronavirus now reported in Alabama, an increase of 3 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama Department of Corrections suspends visitation, inmate passes amid Covid-19 concerns Full Story
BREAKING NEWS All Alabama public schools closing for 2 ½ weeks due to coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health coronavirus briefing Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama’s first coronavirus patient a civilian Maxwell Air Force Base worker Full Story