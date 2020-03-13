Clear
BREAKING NEWS 5 cases of coronavirus now reported in Alabama, an increase of 3 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama Department of Corrections suspends visitation, inmate passes amid Covid-19 concerns Full Story
BREAKING NEWS All Alabama public schools closing for 2 ½ weeks due to coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health coronavirus briefing Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama’s first coronavirus patient a civilian Maxwell Air Force Base worker Full Story

UNA Prepares For Coronavirus

Breken Terry explains the university's plan for Covid-19.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events