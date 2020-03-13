Clear
BREAKING NEWS 5 cases of coronavirus now reported in Alabama, an increase of 3 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama Department of Corrections suspends visitation, inmate passes amid Covid-19 concerns Full Story
BREAKING NEWS All Alabama public schools closing for 2 ½ weeks due to coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health coronavirus briefing Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Alabama’s first coronavirus patient a civilian Maxwell Air Force Base worker Full Story

Rob's March 13th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Hit or miss showers will be possible tonight but next widespread rain arrives late Saturday night.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 6:04 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 6:04 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
