Clear

4 arrested in counterfeit cash bust

Four people accused of making counterfeit money are now in the Limestone County Jail

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:46 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 10:46 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events