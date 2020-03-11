Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Senior Care Center's Precautions Due To Coronavirus

Megan Reyna explains how one facility is shutting down temporarily due to coronavirus concerns.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 6:14 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 6:14 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events