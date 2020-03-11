News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Virus Impact On Limestone Schools
School buys sprayers to fight Coronavirus
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:55 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 7:55 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Overcast
61°
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
63°
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
61°
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
61°
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
64°
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Officials: Body found in Tennessee River near where high school fishing team went missing
First phase of Hwy. 231 construction underway
Teen killed, another critically injured in Franklin County wreck
‘Alabama will likely see cases:’ State coronavirus tests ongoing as virus hits neighbors
3 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee, bringing state total to 7
Jackson County sheriff: Man charged in girlfriend's murder in Hollywood
PHOTOS: Coronavirus shopping clearing North Alabama store shelves
A couple still aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship is suing Princess Cruise Lines for $1 million over its handling of coronavirus
Huntsville, Madison schools prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak
Athens drug dealer gets 20 years in prison for Madison, Morgan, Lauderdale scheme
Community Events