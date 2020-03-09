Clear

03/09/20 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 10:32 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 10:32 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
