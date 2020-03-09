News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
03/09/20 Late Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Mar 9, 2020 10:32 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 10:32 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
64°
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
63°
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
64°
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
64°
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Jackson County sheriff: Man charged in girlfriend's murder in Hollywood
Four people injured in two-vehicle wreck on North Memorial Parkway
DeKalb County man pleads guilty to killing child
Middle TN woman 4th confirmed COVID-19 patient in state
Coronavirus has North Alabama supermarkets limiting amounts of items customers can buy
Woman charged with murder in Albertville stabbing
Home damaged, cat killed in Madison County fire
Fire destroys home on Love Branch Road in Limestone County
Judge orders files for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's criminal case to be sealed
ALDOT: 'Certainly a major slide' on shifting Highway 231
Community Events