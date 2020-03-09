Clear

Officer Fights For His Job Back

A St. Florian police officer will fight to get his job back after the mayor fired him.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 6:09 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 6:09 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events