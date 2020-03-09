Clear

Monday Fast Cast

Monday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 7:15 AM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events