Clear

Carson's Late Forecast 3/7

Sunny Sunday ahead before rain returns Monday. It'll be feeling like Spring all week long too!

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 10:32 PM
Updated: Mar 7, 2020 10:32 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
