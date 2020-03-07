Clear
Carson's Evening Forecast 3/7

Another beautiful day on the way for Sunday. Rain returns Monday evening.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 6:34 PM
Updated: Mar 7, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
