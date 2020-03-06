Clear

Man Executed For Being Accomplice To Crime

Shosh Bedrosian spoke with the community about their thoughts on the execution of Nathaniel Woods.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 6:49 PM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 6:49 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events