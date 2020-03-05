03/05/20 Late Weather

Clear

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:26 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 10:26 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
