03/04/20 Evening Weather

Kate's forecast

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 9:24 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 9:24 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
