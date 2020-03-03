Clear
BREAKING NEWS ELECTION RESULTS: See how North Alabama counties voted on Super Tuesday Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tornado Damage

Tornado Damage

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 7:27 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 7:27 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton
Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events