News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Madison County elementary school teacher faces sex charges
Madison County elementary school teacher faces sex charges
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 5:09 PM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 5:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
59°
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
64°
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
57°
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
59°
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
57°
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Prayers requested as search for missing high school fishing team continues in Pickwick Lake
Sheriff: Olde Dogwood Trail in Morgan County reopens after report of ‘distressed’ person with weapons
Driver killed, 20 students injured in Alabama bus crash
Murder investigation underway after body found behind Jackson County home
Officials plan to scale back search for high school fishing team missing in Tennessee
Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges teacher with 2 felonies for sexual conduct, act with student
Bloody Sunday reenactment in Huntsville brought hundreds together
Alabama public health officials give update on coronavirus
Severe thunderstorms possible late Monday night
Wreck shuts down southbound lanes at Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd.
Community Events