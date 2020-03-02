Clear

Bloody Sunday reenactment in Huntsville brought hundreds together

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 12:05 PM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 12:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events