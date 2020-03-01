Clear
BREAKING NEWS Wreck shuts down southbound lanes at Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. Full Story

Three Hospitalized After High-Speed Chase in Boaz

Two Police Cars Disabled, Suspect Vehicle Runs Into Business

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 10:57 PM
Updated: Mar 1, 2020 10:57 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events