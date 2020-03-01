Clear
BREAKING NEWS Wreck shuts down southbound lanes at Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. Full Story

March Held in Huntsville to Commemorate "Bloody Sunday"

It Was the First March in Huntsville to Commemorate "Bloody Sunday"

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 5:37 PM
Updated: Mar 1, 2020 5:37 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events