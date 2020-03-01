Clear
BREAKING NEWS Wreck shuts down southbound lanes at Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. Full Story

Construction work delayed

Construction work delayed

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 5:25 PM
Updated: Mar 1, 2020 5:25 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events