Clear

02/29/20 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 10:48 PM
Updated: Feb 29, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
