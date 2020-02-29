News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
tryout
----------------------
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 9:48 PM
Updated: Feb 29, 2020 9:48 PM
Posted By: Philip Green
Huntsville
Clear
39°
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
41°
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
37°
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
36°
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
34°
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges teacher with 2 felonies for sexual conduct, act with student
Prayers requested as search for missing high school fishing team continues in Pickwick Lake
A FedEx driver jumped off a bridge to avoid an oncoming truck and fell 75 feet. He survived with a few broken ribs
Must-watch videos of the week
Family pleads for change at deadly DeKalb County intersection
Pickwick Lake search for missing high school fishing team now a recovery effort
Florence police investigate road rage incident at restaurant
First death from coronavirus in the United States confirmed in Washington state
A Florida woman is accused of zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase for hours until he died
Woman held on $115,000 bond for identity theft in Morgan County
Community Events