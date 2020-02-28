News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Shoals parks start to reopen after flooding
Shoals parks start to reopen after flooding
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Few Clouds
44°
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Florence
Few Clouds
49°
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
43°
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
46°
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45°
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Prayers requested as search for missing high school fishing team continues in Pickwick Lake
‘Distraught’ Marshall County murderer Daniel Miner caught in Morgan County
Family pleads for change at deadly DeKalb County intersection
Must-watch videos of the week
Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges teacher with 2 felonies for sexual conduct, act with student
Pickwick Lake search for missing high school fishing team now a recovery effort
Madison man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Limestone County
Another chance for snowflakes Friday night, flood threat returns next week
Decatur police say woman intentionally hit someone with her vehicle
A FedEx driver jumped off a bridge to avoid an oncoming truck and fell 75 feet. He survived with a few broken ribs
Community Events