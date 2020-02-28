News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Protecting Yourself Against Coronavirus
Protecting Yourself Against Coronavirus
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 8:21 AM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 8:21 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
42°
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
47°
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
41°
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
44°
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
41°
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Prayers requested as search for missing high school fishing team continues in Pickwick Lake
‘Distraught’ Marshall County murderer Daniel Miner caught in Morgan County
Pickwick Lake search for missing high school fishing team now a recovery effort
Madison man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Limestone County
Inmate found dead at Madison County Jail
Decatur police say woman intentionally hit someone with her vehicle
Madison County officials discuss potential coronavirus outbreak
'Parents selling ... children for drugs:’ Human trafficking task force forms in Marshall, DeKalb
Madison County Sheriff’s Office releases name and charges of inmate found dead
Must-watch videos of the week
Community Events