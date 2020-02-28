Clear

Escaped Murderer Recaptured

Escaped murderer manhunt

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 8:18 AM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 8:18 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events