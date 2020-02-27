News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Impact Fees
Madison city council discusses impact fees
Posted: Feb 27, 2020 8:03 AM
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 8:03 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
34°
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
37°
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
32°
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
35°
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
37°
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Prayers requested as search for missing high school fishing team continues in Pickwick Lake
Pickwick Lake search for missing high school fishing team now a recovery effort
Inmate found dead at Madison County Jail
Florence police investigating homicide in public housing complex
Mom of Madison County inmate who overdosed concerned about son
Officials search dangerous waters for missing Tennessee high school fishing team
'Parents selling ... children for drugs:’ Human trafficking task force forms in Marshall, DeKalb
Friends and family remember victims of Dekalb Co. car crash
Limestone County sheriff's attorney: State cutting deals with witnesses to testify against Blakely
Victim shot multiple times in Madison shooting
Community Events