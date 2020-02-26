Clear

Human trafficking task force coming to DeKalb, Marshall counties

Human trafficking task force coming to DeKalb, Marshall counties

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 5:53 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 5:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events