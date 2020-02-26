Clear

Family pleads for change at deadly DeKalb County intersection

Family pleads for change at deadly DeKalb County intersection

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 5:33 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events