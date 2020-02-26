News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Geraldine Assistant Police Chief
Assistant police chief on leave pending investigation
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 7:37 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 7:37 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
44°
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
43°
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
45°
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
48°
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 48°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Prayers requested as search for missing high school fishing team continues in Pickwick Lake
2 killed in DeKalb County when car collides with Mack truck
Officials search dangerous waters for missing Tennessee high school fishing team
Elkmont teen, 16, charged as adult for sodomy, sex abuse of a child
Suspect identified in deadly shooting involving Tuscumbia police officers
Friends and family remember victims of Dekalb Co. car crash
A FedEx driver jumped off a bridge to avoid an oncoming truck and fell 75 feet. He survived with a few broken ribs
Ex Limestone Co. Commission Chairman accused of using fake Facebook account to make fun of people
Ex Limestone County Commission Chairman arrested for harassment, impersonation on Facebook
Police: 2 arrested after drugs found in Decatur hotel room
Community Events