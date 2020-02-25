Clear

Armed robbery at Petro South on University Drive in Huntsville

Armed robbery at Petro South on University Drive in Huntsville

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 8:05 PM
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 8:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events