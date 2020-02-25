Clear

Man dead after Tuscumbia police shooting

Man dead after Tuscumbia police shooting

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events