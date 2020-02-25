News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Man dead after Tuscumbia police shooting
Man dead after Tuscumbia police shooting
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
57°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
57°
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
55°
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
56°
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
59°
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Prayers requested as search for missing high school fishing team continues in Pickwick Lake
2 killed in DeKalb County when car collides with Mack truck
Florence student arrested for social media threat against school
Ex Limestone Co. Commission Chairman accused of using fake Facebook account to make fun of people
Neighbors react to construction accident in Huntsville
GE Appliances unveils new $125 million expansion in Decatur
Tuscumbia police: Suspect dead after overnight shooting involving officers
Marshall County murderer escapes from custody
Mobile home destroyed in New Market fire
DeKalb County teen killed in ATV wreck
Community Events