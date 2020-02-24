Clear

Skilled to Work: Drake State experiences record dual enrollment registration

Skilled to Work: Drake State experiences record dual enrollment registration

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 1:52 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 1:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events