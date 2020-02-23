Clear

Local Residents React to Coronavirus Patients Possibly Coming to Alabama

Senator Shelby Says the Plan has been Changed

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 11:13 PM
Updated: Feb 23, 2020 11:13 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events